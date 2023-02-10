Radiodays North America Reveals The Initial Round Of Speakers For Their Inaugural Conference

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Radiodays North America, a new industry conference for the radio and audio broadcasting industry, will make its debut at Canadian Music Week this year.

Set for June 8 & 9, Radiodays North America will take place at Toronto’s Harbour Castle Westin Hotel and follows the trail blazed by one of the world’s leading radio industry conferences, Radiodays Europe.

Featured speakers announced for the inaugural event in 2023 include Aled Haydn-Jones, Head of Radio 1 at BBC, who will share insights on attracting young listeners; Catherine Burns, Artistic Director of The Moth Podcast, who will explore storytelling vs story taking; James Cridland, Radio Futurologist and Editor of Podnews, who will discuss the latest in podcasting tools and iHeartMedia’s Vice President of Talent Development, Dennis Clarke, who will share success strategies for developing an effective on-air persona.

Other keynote speakers and panelists will discuss virtually every aspect of traditional and digital audio broadcasting.

Attendees can network with all the delegates during the conference, at the CMW Music Festival and the Radio Awards Luncheon on June 9, 2023.

The current Radiodays North America speakers list includes:

Alan Cross, Brain Dead Dog Productions, President

Aled Haydn-Jones, BBC, Head of Radio 1

Alison Broddle, CBC/Radio-Canada, Senior Director

Angela Perelli, Angela Perelli Coaching

Caroline Gianias, Radio Connects President

Catherine Burns, The Moth Podcast, Artistic Director

Chris Ebbott, Audacy, Inc., Vice President, Programming / National Classic Hits Format VP

Dan Misener, Bumper, Co-Founder

David Plotz, City Cast, CEO

Dennis Clark, iHeart, Vice President of Talent Development

Duncan Campbell, ARN, Chief Content Officer

Fatima Zaidi, Quill Inc., CEO and President

Fred Jacobs, Jacobs Media, Owner

James Cridland, Podnews, Radio Futurologist/Editor

James Howard, iHeartMedia Chicago, Regional Senior Vice President of Programming

Jeff Leake, SiriusXM Canada, Director of Podcasts, Listenership, Music Programming

John Parikhal, Joint Communications Corp. and John Parikhal + Associates, President

Larry Rosin, Edison Research, President

Neill Dixon, Radiodays North America, GM

Nik Goodman, Bounce, Director

Peter Niegel, Radiodays Europe, GM

Ross Davies, The Davies Company- Broadcast Solutions, President

Sarah Cummings, iHeartRadio& Orbyt Media, Director of Radio Content

Steve Parsons, Stingray Radio, GM Toronto and National Director of Programming

Steve Pratt, The Creativity Business / Pacific Content, Founder / Co-Founder

Steve Jones, Stingray Radio, SVP Radio

Susan Marjetti, CBC, General Manager CBC News, Current Affairs and Local English Services

Tom Webster, Sounds Profitable, Partner

Valerie Geller, Geller Media International, Broadcast & Podcast Expert/Author/Consultant/Coach/Trainer

For more information, check: https://cmw.net/radiodays