Australia’s Play On The Plains Festival Canceled Due To Low Ticket Sales

DENILIQUIN, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the non-profit Play on the Plains music festival announced that the event has been called off due to low ticket sales.

The one-day festival, which was set to take place in Deniliquin, New South Wales on March 11th, featured a lineup of Australian artists that included singer-songwriter Jessica Mauboy, surf rockers King Stingray, and the Melbourne-based electronic group Northeast Party House.

In a statement announcing the decision to pull the plug on the event, organizers said:

“It is with incredibly heavy hearts that organizers have today advised that Play on the Plains scheduled to take place in Deniliquin on Saturday, 11 March 2023 will not be proceeding.

“Play on the Plains is a community run, Not For Profit event which would have had its 3rd iteration in 2023 but due to poor ticket sales it is not viable for the organisation to continue and suffer a financial loss.

According to the festival, all fans who have purchased tickets will be contacted directly and will receive a full, 100% refund of their purchase price.