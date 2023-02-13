Rihanna’s Spotify Streams Spike 349% After Super Bowl Halftime

(Hypebot) — Rihanna took to the Super Bowl LVII’s halftime show stage Sunday with a medley of her hit tracks. Individual songs spiked as much as 1796% and her overall Spotify streams received an impressive 349% lift.

She opened her performance with the hit track “Bitch Better Have My Money,” leading to a 1,796% spike for the song

Classics like “Pour It Up” and “Rude Boy” saw increase s of 747% and 610% respectively

She closed with fan favorite "Diamonds," which led to a 556% spike on Spotify for the song

