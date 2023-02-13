Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Rihanna’s Spotify Streams Spike 349% After Super Bowl Halftime

(Hypebot) — Rihanna took to the Super Bowl LVII’s halftime show stage Sunday with a medley of her hit tracks. Individual songs spiked as much as 1796% and her overall Spotify streams received an impressive 349% lift.

  • She opened her performance with the hit track “Bitch Better Have My Money,” leading to a 1,796% spike for the song
  • Classics like “Pour It Up” and “Rude Boy” saw increaseof 747% and 610% respectively
  • She closed with fan favorite “Diamonds,” which led to a 556% spike on Spotify for the song

