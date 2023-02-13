The Band CAMINO Partners With 237 Global For New Interactive, Fan-Centered App

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – 237 Global, a company behind curating artist-to-fan experiences globally has unveiled its newest, custom, private-label app with pop/rock band The Band CAMINO.

Fans of the band can access unique features exclusively through the app – including a dedicated message board to interact not only with other fans but also chat with band members, live streams with the trio, presales for upcoming shows, never before seen photos and videos, merch, and more. The band CAMINO can use the app to reach their fans via push notifications and SMS.

“The first time I saw the power of the 237 Global team, I immediately ran to show the band how amazing this platform was,” says Jameson Roper, manager of The Band CAMINO. “Offering fans something more curated helps everyone feel more connected. The possibilities behind 237 Global’s team are limitless – anything we’ve thrown at them, they’ve over-delivered. Their creativity, implementation, platform stability, and data tools are unprecedented.”

The Band CAMINO is the latest to join 237’s roster of clients for whom they’ve developed a custom, artist-driven applications, including Shawn Mendes’ ShawnAccess app, which has been downloaded over a million times, Weezer, Tate McRae, Avril Lavigne, and more. More recently, Donnie Wahlberg from New Kids on the Block (NKOTB) hosted a live stream on the NKOTB app. discussing the importance of branching outside of traditional social media to have their own platform.

The custom apps help create a new layer of fan access and enable artists to collect and own their fan data, allowing them to serve the most important part of their fanbase, the “superfans.” 237 Global is set to roll out dozens more applications in the following months.

The Band CAMINO, based out of Nashville is set to release new music in 2023 with a tour to follow.