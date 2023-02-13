The Black Crowes’ Chris and Rich Robinson’s Brothers Of A Feather, Nickel Creek And Bella White Among The New Artists Announced For The Lineup Of Merlefest 2023

WILKESBORO, NC (CelebrityAccess) — Merlefest organizers announced the final round of artists for the 35th annual return of the festival with artists such as The Black Crowes’ Chris and Rich Robinson’s Brothers Of A Feather, Nickel Creek, Bella White and the The Burnett Sisters Band joining the bill.

Set for April 27-30, 2023, on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, the festival’s lineup also includes The Avett Brothers and Maren Morris and MerleFest favorites Sam Bush and Jerry Douglas.

As well, the fest will host a birthday celebration of late bluegrass and folk legend Doc Watson‘s 100th birthday.

Watson, who was a longtime host of Merlefest, would have turned 100 this year and his birthday will be celebrated by an all-day Jam hosted by The Kruger Brothers, and featuring Lori McKenna, Joshua Ray Walker, husband and wife duo, Woody Platt & Shannon Whitworth, and more.

The unique collaboration of musicians will perform numerous selections from Doc Watson’s extensive catalog, from fan favorites to rarities such as the “Doc-a-billy” numbers that he performed on Merlefest stages during his life.

MerleFest 2023 Tickets are available now. For general admission passes, as well as patio seating, reserved seating, camping, parking, and more, please visit merlefest.org/purchase.