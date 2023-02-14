The Evolution Festival To Debut In St. Louis This Summer

ST. LOUIS (CelebrityAccess) –Steve Schankman’s Contemporary Presentations and Joe Litvag’s The Just Listen Company are teaming up to announce the debut of the Evolution Festival, a brand new live music event for St Louis.

The two-day music fest will take place on August 26 and 27 in Forest Park, with a curated lineup that includes Brandi Carlile, The Black Keys, The Black Crowes, Brittany Howard, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Ice Cube, Morgan Wade, Cautious Clay, Michigander, Modern English, Nikki Lane, The Sugarhill Gang, The Nude Party and more.

Along with music, the festival will also feature culinary offerings, including appearances by famed barbeque pit masters “Phil The Grill” Johnson, James “Boatright’s BBQ,” as well as bourbon expert Fred Minnick, among others.

For hungry music fans, the festival will host an list of restaurateurs, both from the St. Louis metroplex and from farther abroad. The confirmed list already includes Sugar Fire Smoke House, Pappy’s Smoke House, Beast Craft BBQ, Gobble Stop Smoke House, Heavy Smoke BBQ, Treaux’s Cajun BBQ, and more. The bourbon will also be flowing in fresh and creative ways with specialty cocktails, tastings, and demonstrations featuring the best local, regional, and national bourbon brands including Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Daviess County, Blood Oath, Yellowstone, Withered Oak, among others.

“St. Louis is home. My partner Joe and I are both born and raised here, and we’ve both always worked hard to create unforgettable live entertainment experiences here for our hometown community,” said Co-Executive Producer Steve Schankman. “We both agreed that there is something missing here, an event that will welcome everyone from our great city to come together to celebrate our diversity, inclusion, and to offer a renewed focus on our musical culture and the arts. EVOLUTION FESTIVAL does just that, and this event will not only create long-lasting memories, but it will be a strong economic driver for the city, the region, and the state for years to come, as well.”

“When Steve and I put our heads together to come up with the vision for Evolution Festival, we thought about what kind of festival we’d actually like to attend ourselves,” said Co-Executive Producer Joe Litvag. “An amazing food and beverage experience is just as important as the music is to us and having a relaxed atmosphere with room to spread out, sit down, and socialize is a big part of what will make this event special. And watching incredible artists like Brandi Carlile, The Black Keys, The Black Crowes and Ice Cube doesn’t hurt either! It’s going to be a special weekend!”

Tickets for the festival go on sale this weekend at www.evolutionfestival.com

The full 2023 EVOLUTION FESTIVAL music lineup:

Brandi Carlile

The Black Keys

The Black Crowes

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

Brittany Howard

Ice Cube

Morgan Wade

Cautious Clay

Michigander

Modern English

Nikki Lane

Sugar Hill Gang

The Nude Party

Smidley

Carriers

The Knuckles

Yard Eagle

Punk Lady Apple