Live Nation And Music Forward Are Now Accepting Scholarship Applications From Aspiring Music Industry Pros For 2023

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Music Forward Foundation and their partners Live Nation Entertainment announced the opening of scholarship applications for students pursuing a career in the live entertainment industry.
Prospective students can apply for college scholarships that will be awarded this year with the application process running from February 14 through March 31, 2023.
A total of six scholarships will be awarded to college students—in either their junior or senior year and who are majoring in music, music business, production, and/or related fields at an accredited college or university. Four of the scholarships will be worth $10,000 and 2 will be valued at $5,000.
Scholarship recipient selections will be made by a panel of industry executives and thought leaders across academic, entertainment, civic and corporate sectors. Criteria for selection include academic achievement, essay responses and recommendations.
“We are always looking for ways to drive positive change within the music industry and diversify our talent pipeline,” said Johnel Evans, Global Head of Diversity, Live Nation. “There are vast opportunities and career paths in music and live entertainment, and our scholarships, in partnership with Music Forward, are aimed at showcasing and opening up those possibilities to a diverse set of emerging professionals.”
“Music Forward helps break the barriers brought on by gender, poverty, and race to facilitate the ability to enter the music and live entertainment industry,” said Nurit Smith, Executive Director,
Scholarships will be announced in June 2023, and awards will be given for the Fall 2023 semester.
Student applications must be submitted online by March 31, 2023, at http://musicforwardfoundation.org/scholarships.
According to Live Nation and Music Forward, the six scholarships will be awarded to students nationwide in the following areas:
- Governors Ball Scholarship: Established to support students native to the five boroughs of New York City, with preference to Queens, pursuing a degree in live entertainment, with a focus on music. The $10,000 scholarship will help further the student’s career pathway in performance, live production, music engineering, music business and related fields of study.
- Steven J. Finkel Service Excellence Scholarship: Established in memory of a Live Nation employee, this $10,000 scholarship is designed to support the ever-growing customer service expectations within the live entertainment industry.
- Tiffany Green Operator Scholarship: Established in memory of one of Live Nation’s first female concert production specialists, this $10,000 scholarship is designed to support women pursuing a career in live entertainment.
- Live Nation Scholarship: Established to support students interested in the core areas of Live Nation’s business, this $10,000 scholarship is designed to support students focused on concert promotion, venue operation, sponsorship, ticketing, and artist management.
Affinity Plus Scholarship: Established in partnership with the Affinity Plus Foundation, the marquee sponsor of a Live Nation venue, two $5,000 scholarships will support local students or Affinity Plus members pursuing a career related to the music industry.