Live Nation And Music Forward Are Now Accepting Scholarship Applications From Aspiring Music Industry Pros For 2023

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Music Forward Foundation and their partners Live Nation Entertainment announced the opening of scholarship applications for students pursuing a career in the live entertainment industry.

Prospective students can apply for college scholarships that will be awarded this year with the application process running from February 14 through March 31, 2023.

A total of six scholarships will be awarded to college students—in either their junior or senior year and who are majoring in music, music business, production, and/or related fields at an accredited college or university. Four of the scholarships will be worth $10,000 and 2 will be valued at $5,000.

Scholarship recipient selections will be made by a panel of industry executives and thought leaders across academic, entertainment, civic and corporate sectors. Criteria for selection include academic achievement, essay responses and recommendations.

“We are always looking for ways to drive positive change within the music industry and diversify our talent pipeline,” said Johnel Evans, Global Head of Diversity, Live Nation. “There are vast opportunities and career paths in music and live entertainment, and our scholarships, in partnership with Music Forward, are aimed at showcasing and opening up those possibilities to a diverse set of emerging professionals.”

“Music Forward helps break the barriers brought on by gender, poverty, and race to facilitate the ability to enter the music and live entertainment industry,” said Nurit Smith, Executive Director,

Scholarships will be announced in June 2023, and awards will be given for the Fall 2023 semester.

Student applications must be submitted online by March 31, 2023, at http://musicforwardfoundation.org/scholarships.

According to Live Nation and Music Forward, the six scholarships will be awarded to students nationwide in the following areas: