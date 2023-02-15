TuneCore Tests Royalty Splits

(Hypebot) — TuneCore is testing the ability to split how the D.Y.I. digital music platform pays royalties. The feature is currently available in beta in the US for select users with the goal of rolling it out worldwide.

Those eligible to test the new feature were informed via email and are being asked to take a survey about how Splits Beta is working.

“During the Beta period, there may be glitches in some features & functions,” wrote TuneCore on Twitter, “so hit the link to drop in your feedback to help TuneCore splits be ready to go global.”

