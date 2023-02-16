WMG Taps Daniel Mora As MD Of WM Andes

BOGOTA, Colombia (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced the promotion of Daniel Mora to the role of Managing Director of Warner Music Andes.

In his new role, Mora will take on oversight of WMG’s operations in Colombia and Peru, reporting to Alejandro Duque, President of Warner Music Latin America.

Mora was promoted from his previous role of head of Warner Music’s Colombian office and the label will be announcing his successor to oversee the regional office in the coming weeks, the label groups said.

Mora brings significant experience to his new role, both as an industry executive and an artist. As a founding member of the popular tropi-pop band, Bonka, Mora found chart success in 2006 with the release of the group’s debut single, ‘El problemón’ followed by their record-breaking debut album, Lo Que Nunca Nos Contamos.

He also launched his own Bogotá-based audiovisual company, producing films and commercials for major brands such as Adidas and Chevrolet.

He joined Warner Chappell in 2013 as an A&R/Sync consultant before he was promoted to Director, A&R/Sync.

“After spending so many enjoyable years at Warner Chappell Music, I’m pleased to be staying within the WMG family and stepping into this role on the Recorded Music side. Latin music is in my blood, and I’m delighted to see how its currently growing and connecting with people around the world. There are so many great opportunities for our artists to become global stars and I’m looking forward to helping them achieve their dreams. I’d like to thank Alejandro for this new opportunity, and Gustavo Menendez, Guy Moot, and Carianne Marshall for all their support during my time at Warner Chappell Music,” Mora said of his new role.

“Daniel is a brilliant exec who has experience of being on both sides of the fence – first as an artist and now as a leading industry figure. His understanding of both perspectives makes him the perfect fit for Warner Music and our artist first philosophy. His appointment will enable us to work even closer with our partners at Warner Chappell Music and will open up more opportunities for collaboration. Latin music is exploding around the world and I’m excited to see how Daniel can further propel our Colombian and Peruvian artists internationally,” added Alejandro Duque.