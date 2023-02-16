Wise Music Australia Partners With Society of European Stage Authors & Composers (SESAC) In Digital Rights Deal

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Liechtenstein music rights organization – The Society of European Stage Authors & Composers (SESAC) Digital Licensing and Wise Music Australia (part of Wise Music Group) have partnered in an exclusive digital licensing deal for the Wise Music catalog in Asia (except for Japan, South Korea, and China).

Jane English, Managing Director of Wise Music Australia, said of the partnership: “We are thrilled to be embarking on this partnership with SESAC/Mint. As we continue to grow in the rapidly growing Southeast Asia region this collaboration will help us deliver value to the Wise Music songwriters.”

SESAC Digital will now negotiate agreements with online service providers in the markets of Bangladesh, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and many more. The partnership will be administered by Mint Digital Services, an alliance between SESAC-United States and the Swiss society Cooperative Society of Music Authors and Publishers (SUISA). Mint administers licenses for online services that include nearly 30 million musical works.

The Wise Music catalog now licensed by SESAD and administered by Mint includes copyrights by a broad range of writers and composers including Phillip Glass, Minnie Riperton, Tan Dun, Eddie Money, Ravi Shankar, and many more.

Alexander Wolf, President International of SESAC and Harry Fox, says: “We are grateful that Wise Music has entrusted their fabulous catalog to SESAC Digital. The expansion of our presence in Asia will benefit all our writers and publishers.”