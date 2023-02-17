Tour News: Jo Dee Messina, Tesla, Bruno Mars, Jason Mraz, All Time Low & Depeche Mode

HAGERSTOWN (CelebrityAccess) – Please see below for a listing of concert tours recently announced in February.
Baltimore, MD-based rock band, All Time Low have announced a major US tour for 2023 in support of their next album, Tell Me I’m Alive, set for release on March 17 via the Fueled by Ramen label. Their previous effort, 2020s Wake Up Sunshine reached No. 31 on the Billboard 200 chart and featured guest appearances by The Band CAMINO and blackbear.
The 21-city excursion kicks off May 18 in Nashville, TN, and continues into the month of June making stops in Tucson, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, and more.
Mayday Parade and Games We Play will provide support on select dates.
All Time Low 2023 North American Tour Dates:
May 18 – Nashville @ Ryman Auditorium
May 19 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
May 20 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
May 23 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks
May 24 – Salt Lake City @ The Union
May 26 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
May 27 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater
May 28 – Albuquerque @ Revel
May 30 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
June 1 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live Moody Theater
June 2 – Oklahoma City @ The Criterion
June 3 – Kansas City @ The Midland Theatre
June 4 – Milwaukee @ Eagles Ballroom
June 6 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion
June 7 – Pittsburgh @ Stage AE Outdoor
June 9 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
June 10 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater
June 11 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
June 14 – Richmond, VA @ The National
June 16 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
June 17 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
_____________________________________________________
Singer/songwriter and multi-Grammy Award winner Jason Mraz has announced he will embark on an acoustic tour in support of his 8th studio album Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride, set to be released June 23. The tour kicks off July 13 and runs through mid-August.
He has tapped longtime collaborators Grooveline Horns, Raining Jane, and Molly Miller who will provide support on select dates.
The tour concludes on August 17 with a special performance of Mraz and his band with the New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. The concert, held at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY will feature songs from his 20-year career arranged for the full symphony orchestra.
Tickets go on sale Friday (February 24) via Ticketmaster.
JULY
13 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield
14 – Seattle, WA – TBA
15 – Seattle, WA – TBA
17 – Spokane, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest
19 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
21 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
22 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
23 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
26 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park
28 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field
29 – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
30 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
AUGUST
1 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park
2 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival
4 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
5 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte
6 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap – Filene Center*
8 – Selbyville, DE – Freeman Arts Pavilion
9 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts
11 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
12 – Boca Raton, FL – Mizner Park Amphitheater
13 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
17 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium – with The New York Pops
_________________________________________________
LAS VEGAS – Multi-Grammy Award winner Bruno Mars, fresh off a very successful January and February run of shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM, Mars has announced six additional performances for 2023.
Mars will return on May 24, 27-28, and 31 and June 2-3.
Tickets for the new dates start at $99.50 and go on sale to the general public today (February 17) at 10 am PST via Ticketmaster.
__________________________________________
Depeche Mode has announced an additional 29 show dates for their Memento Mori tour. The current tour is in support of their forthcoming album, due March 24 titled Memento Mori.
The R&R Hall of Fame inductees announced the first leg of the tour in October, kicking off March 23 in Sacramento, CA. The newly announced leg includes stops in Washington, DC, Chicago, and Vegas, among others. The new leg’s tour finale takes place at Crypto.com Arena on December 15.
Memento Mori World Tour 2023
March 23 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
March 25 San Jose, CA SAP Center
March 28 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum
March 30 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
April 2 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
April 5 Chicago, IL United Center
April 7 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
April 9 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre
April 12 Montreal, QC Centre Bell
April 14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
May 16 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
May 18 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
May 20 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis Antwerpen
May 23 Stockholm, SE Friends Arena
May 26 Leipzig, DE Leipziger Festwiese
May 28 Bratislava, SK Národný Futbalový Štadión
May 31 Lyon, FR Groupama Stadium
June 2 Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound Festival
June 4 Dusseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 6 Dusseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 9 Madrid, ES Primavera Sound Festival
June 11 Bern, CH Stadion Wankdorf
June 14 Dublin, IE Malahide Castle
June 17 London, UK Twickenham Stadium
June 20 Munich, DE Olympiastadion
June 22 Lille, FR Stade Pierre Mauroy
June 24 Paris, FR Stade de France
June 27 Copenhagen, DK Parken
June 29 Frankfurt, DE Deutsche Bank Park
July 1 Frankfurt, DE Deutsche Bank Park
July 4 Bordeaux, FR Matmut Atlantique
July 7 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion
July 9 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion
July 12 Rome, IT Stadio Olympico
July 14 Milan, IT San Siro
July 16 Bologna, IT Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
July 21 Klagenfurt, AT Wörthersee Stadion
July 23 Zagreb, HR Arena Zagreb
July 26 Bucharest, RO Arena Națională
July 28 Budapest, HU Puskás Aréna
July 30 Prague, CZ Letňany Airport
August 2 Warsaw, PL PGE Narodowy
August 4 Krakow, PL Tauron Arena
August 6 Tallinn, EE Tallinna Lauluväljak
August 8 Helsinki, FI Kaisaniemen Puisto
August 11 Oslo, NO Telenor Arena
– New dates just added –
September 21 Mexico City, MX Foro Sol
September 29 Austin, TX Moody Center
October 1 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
October 4 Houston, TX Toyota Center
October 7 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
October 10 Orlando, FL Amway Center
October 12 Miami, FL Miami-Dade Arena
October 19 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
October 21 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
October 23 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
October 25 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
October 28 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
October 31 Boston, MA TD Garden
November 3 Montreal, QC Centre Bell
November 5 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
November 8 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
November 10 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
November 13 Chicago, IL United Center
November 16 Denver, CO Ball Arena
November 18 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena
November 21 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
November 24 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
November 26 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
November 28 Portland, OR MODA Center
December 1 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
December 3 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
December 6 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
December 10 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum
December 15 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
__________________________________________
Rock band Tesla has announced a five-night Las Vegas residency at the House of Blues Mandalay Bay. Performances run March 17-18, 22, and 24-25.
In addition to the Vegas dates, the band has also revealed more headlining dates for 2023, including a second show at the House of Blues in Orlando in May.
“We, in Tesla are very excited to be doing our very first ever residency in Las Vegas, of all places, where Elvis did his residency,” adds bassist Brian Wheat. “We look forward to bringing the legacy of Telsa’s music to you all!”
Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
___________________________________________________________
Multiple Award-winning Country music superstar Jo Dee Messina has announced the Heads Carolina, Tails California 2023 tour.
The nationwide, 45-plus date tour begins today (February 17) in the Carolinas and will run through November where it ends, you guessed it – California.
The tour is a nod to Messina’s debut 1996 Platinum-selling smash hit of the same name. In addition, she’s using retro artwork from her original photo shoot for all of the tor ads and limited edition merchandise.
“It seems crazy that we’ve never toured under the Heads Carolina, Tails California banner before. We are so excited to bring people songs that they know, stories we will share, and yes, new music!” said Messina.
The tour announcement comes on the heels of Messina hitting the road in 2022 with Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Reba McEntire, which sold-out multiple venues.
Messina also recently announced Heads Carolina, Tails California: The Best of Jo Dee Messina will be released in March via Curb Records. The “greatest hits’ album features 11 of her hits, including “Bye, Bye” “I’m Alright,” and more.
View this post on Instagram