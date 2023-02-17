Tour News: Jo Dee Messina, Tesla, Bruno Mars, Jason Mraz, All Time Low & Depeche Mode

HAGERSTOWN (CelebrityAccess) – Please see below for a listing of concert tours recently announced in February.

Baltimore, MD-based rock band, All Time Low have announced a major US tour for 2023 in support of their next album, Tell Me I’m Alive, set for release on March 17 via the Fueled by Ramen label. Their previous effort, 2020s Wake Up Sunshine reached No. 31 on the Billboard 200 chart and featured guest appearances by The Band CAMINO and blackbear.

The 21-city excursion kicks off May 18 in Nashville, TN, and continues into the month of June making stops in Tucson, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, and more.

Mayday Parade and Games We Play will provide support on select dates.

All Time Low 2023 North American Tour Dates:

May 18 – Nashville @ Ryman Auditorium

May 19 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

May 20 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

May 23 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks

May 24 – Salt Lake City @ The Union

May 26 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

May 27 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater

May 28 – Albuquerque @ Revel

May 30 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

June 1 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live Moody Theater

June 2 – Oklahoma City @ The Criterion

June 3 – Kansas City @ The Midland Theatre

June 4 – Milwaukee @ Eagles Ballroom

June 6 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion

June 7 – Pittsburgh @ Stage AE Outdoor

June 9 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

June 10 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

June 11 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

June 14 – Richmond, VA @ The National

June 16 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

June 17 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

_____________________________________________________

Singer/songwriter and multi-Grammy Award winner Jason Mraz has announced he will embark on an acoustic tour in support of his 8th studio album Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride, set to be released June 23. The tour kicks off July 13 and runs through mid-August.

He has tapped longtime collaborators Grooveline Horns, Raining Jane, and Molly Miller who will provide support on select dates.

The tour concludes on August 17 with a special performance of Mraz and his band with the New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. The concert, held at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY will feature songs from his 20-year career arranged for the full symphony orchestra.

Tickets go on sale Friday (February 24) via Ticketmaster.

JULY

13 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield

14 – Seattle, WA – TBA

15 – Seattle, WA – TBA

17 – Spokane, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

19 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

21 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

22 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

23 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

26 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park

28 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field

29 – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

30 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

AUGUST

1 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park

2 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival

4 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

5 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte

6 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap – Filene Center*

8 – Selbyville, DE – Freeman Arts Pavilion

9 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts

11 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

12 – Boca Raton, FL – Mizner Park Amphitheater

13 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

17 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium – with The New York Pops

_________________________________________________

LAS VEGAS – Multi-Grammy Award winner Bruno Mars, fresh off a very successful January and February run of shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM, Mars has announced six additional performances for 2023.

Mars will return on May 24, 27-28, and 31 and June 2-3.

Tickets for the new dates start at $99.50 and go on sale to the general public today (February 17) at 10 am PST via Ticketmaster.

__________________________________________

Depeche Mode has announced an additional 29 show dates for their Memento Mori tour. The current tour is in support of their forthcoming album, due March 24 titled Memento Mori.

The R&R Hall of Fame inductees announced the first leg of the tour in October, kicking off March 23 in Sacramento, CA. The newly announced leg includes stops in Washington, DC, Chicago, and Vegas, among others. The new leg’s tour finale takes place at Crypto.com Arena on December 15.

Memento Mori World Tour 2023

March 23 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

March 25 San Jose, CA SAP Center

March 28 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

March 30 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

April 2 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

April 5 Chicago, IL United Center

April 7 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

April 9 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

April 12 Montreal, QC Centre Bell

April 14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

May 16 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

May 18 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

May 20 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis Antwerpen

May 23 Stockholm, SE Friends Arena

May 26 Leipzig, DE Leipziger Festwiese

May 28 Bratislava, SK Národný Futbalový Štadión

May 31 Lyon, FR Groupama Stadium

June 2 Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound Festival

June 4 Dusseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 6 Dusseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 9 Madrid, ES Primavera Sound Festival

June 11 Bern, CH Stadion Wankdorf

June 14 Dublin, IE Malahide Castle

June 17 London, UK Twickenham Stadium

June 20 Munich, DE Olympiastadion

June 22 Lille, FR Stade Pierre Mauroy

June 24 Paris, FR Stade de France

June 27 Copenhagen, DK Parken

June 29 Frankfurt, DE Deutsche Bank Park

July 1 Frankfurt, DE Deutsche Bank Park

July 4 Bordeaux, FR Matmut Atlantique

July 7 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion

July 9 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion

July 12 Rome, IT Stadio Olympico

July 14 Milan, IT San Siro

July 16 Bologna, IT Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

July 21 Klagenfurt, AT Wörthersee Stadion

July 23 Zagreb, HR Arena Zagreb

July 26 Bucharest, RO Arena Națională

July 28 Budapest, HU Puskás Aréna

July 30 Prague, CZ Letňany Airport

August 2 Warsaw, PL PGE Narodowy

August 4 Krakow, PL Tauron Arena

August 6 Tallinn, EE Tallinna Lauluväljak

August 8 Helsinki, FI Kaisaniemen Puisto

August 11 Oslo, NO Telenor Arena

– New dates just added –

September 21 Mexico City, MX Foro Sol

September 29 Austin, TX Moody Center

October 1 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

October 4 Houston, TX Toyota Center

October 7 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

October 10 Orlando, FL Amway Center

October 12 Miami, FL Miami-Dade Arena

October 19 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

October 21 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

October 23 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

October 25 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

October 28 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

October 31 Boston, MA TD Garden

November 3 Montreal, QC Centre Bell

November 5 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

November 8 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

November 10 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

November 13 Chicago, IL United Center

November 16 Denver, CO Ball Arena

November 18 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena

November 21 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

November 24 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

November 26 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

November 28 Portland, OR MODA Center

December 1 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

December 3 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

December 6 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

December 10 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

December 15 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

__________________________________________

Rock band Tesla has announced a five-night Las Vegas residency at the House of Blues Mandalay Bay. Performances run March 17-18, 22, and 24-25.

In addition to the Vegas dates, the band has also revealed more headlining dates for 2023, including a second show at the House of Blues in Orlando in May.

“We, in Tesla are very excited to be doing our very first ever residency in Las Vegas, of all places, where Elvis did his residency,” adds bassist Brian Wheat. “We look forward to bringing the legacy of Telsa’s music to you all!”

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

___________________________________________________________

Multiple Award-winning Country music superstar Jo Dee Messina has announced the Heads Carolina, Tails California 2023 tour.

The nationwide, 45-plus date tour begins today (February 17) in the Carolinas and will run through November where it ends, you guessed it – California.

The tour is a nod to Messina’s debut 1996 Platinum-selling smash hit of the same name. In addition, she’s using retro artwork from her original photo shoot for all of the tor ads and limited edition merchandise.

“It seems crazy that we’ve never toured under the Heads Carolina, Tails California banner before. We are so excited to bring people songs that they know, stories we will share, and yes, new music!” said Messina.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Messina hitting the road in 2022 with Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Reba McEntire, which sold-out multiple venues.

Messina also recently announced Heads Carolina, Tails California: The Best of Jo Dee Messina will be released in March via Curb Records. The “greatest hits’ album features 11 of her hits, including “Bye, Bye” “I’m Alright,” and more.