The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Phil Rosenthal Host – Netflix’s “Somebody Feed Phil,” Creator – “Everybody Loves Raymond”

A really fun conversation with my good friend Phil about his hit Netflix travel food series. Phil has amazing stories about his world travels hosting his travel food show. Phil is riveting as he describes what it was like creating and show running the hit sitcom, “Everybody Loves Raymond” and the challenges of running a massive hit show like that. He also gives us a very interesting insider’s look at the streaming landscape and how large companies like Netflix operate and make decisions on shows they create and put on their service.