Zync/Round Hill Music Announces Executive Promotions

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Music rights company Zync/Round Hill Music (ZYNC/RHM) has announced the promotion of four executives – Creative Director Madison Norris to Executive Vice President (EVP) of Creative Operations; Head of Licensing Kelly Ross to Vice President, Head of Creative Licensing & Publishing; Director, Film & TV, Creative Publishing Becca Luce to Senior Director, Film & TV, Creative Publishing; and Head of Creative Licensing Steve Nalbert to Vice President (VP), Sync Licensing and Digital.

Chief Creative Officer (CCO) Marisa Baldi said, “I am so thrilled and proud to have Madison step into this important and multi-faceted role. Her wealth of experience, leadership skills, and rich network of relationships have led not only to countless advertising placements for Zync/RHM but also contributed significantly to our signing and development of new artists and writers. Kelly is a dynamic deal-maker and problem-solver, with impeccable business instincts, communication skills, and attention to detail. I could not be more delighted to see her continue to thrive here and take on even more leadership of the team.”

Baldi continued, “Becca has made great strides in identifying, securing, and developing talent, as well as adding value to our amazing catalog during her time here. Her musical expertise, creative ideas, and facility for communicating with artists and writers never cease to impress me. She has got a natural gift. During Steve’s time at the company RHM’s assets have grown exponentially. He has been instrumental in maintaining an incredibly high level of well-informed service to the licensing community throughout our growth. He is that rare breed of executive that goes above and beyond to bring big deals home and his deep knowledge of the catalog and great reputation in the sync world make him an incredible asset.”