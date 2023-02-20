All Quiet on the Western Front Wins Best Film At The 2023 BAFTA Awards

A scene from All Quiet On The Western Front (Netflix)

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The winners of the 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards were announced on Sunday night with Edward Berger’s World War 1 epic All Quiet on the Western Front taking top honors.

All Quiet won seven BAFTAs on Sunday, including Best Film; Director for Edward Berger; Film Not in the English Language; Adapted Screenplay; Cinematography; Original Score and Sound.

The Banshees of Inisherin picked up four wins and took home trophies for Outstanding British Film; Original Screenplay; Supporting Actor for Barry Keoghan and Supporting Actress for Kerry Condon.

Elvis, the musical biopic, also won four BAFTAs, including Leading Actor for Austin Butler; Casting; Costume Design and Make Up & Hair.

Cate Blanchett’s performance in Tár won her the Leading Actress BAFTA while Charlotte Wells won Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for Aftersun.

The EE Rising Star Award, the only award voted for by the public, went to Emma Mackey.

The BAFTAs were presented during a ceremony at The Royal Festival Hall that was hosted by Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond. The show was broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer.

The full list of nominees and winners for 2023