Brisbane To Build A New Stadium And Arena Ahead Of The 2032 Olympics

An artist's rendering of the new Gabba Stadium (Brisbane Development)

BRISBANE, Queensland (CelebrityAccess) — Officials in Brisbane revealed a plan to for multiple new major sports and entertainment facilities to be built in the city.

The plans, revealed by Brisbane Development on Friday, would see the historic Brisbane Cricket Ground, also known as Gabba Stadium, to be fully demolished and rebuilt with the new facility serving as the anchor for an urban renewal project.

According to Brisbane Development, the new stadium will include better sightlines for fans, expanded seating, enhanced digital connectivity, more roof coverage, improved access for fans with disabilities, and expanded access to local transportation infrastructure.

The 42,000-capacity Gabba first opened its doors in 1895 and currently serves as the home pitch for the Queensland Bulls and the Brisbane Heat.

The plans also call for the development of a new, 18,000-seat arena, to be known as Brisbane Live in the center of Brisbane’s Petrie Terrace neighborhood.

According to Brisbane Development, Queensland’s provincial government will underwrite the $2.7 billion redevelopment of the Gabba while the Federal Government will provide $2.5 billion for the Brisbane Arena development.

The arena and stadium projects are part of sixteen new venues planned for Brisbane, ahead of the 2032 Summer Olympics, which is billed as the largest international event in the city’s history.

“The Australian Government has worked cooperatively with the Palaszczuk Government to secure infrastructure projects that will have a long-term and transformational impact on Queensland as we count down to 2032,” said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“My Government is ensuring that every dollar that is invested has lasting benefits, not just for Brisbane but for all Queenslanders and all Australians,” Albanese added.