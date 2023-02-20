Meta Bringing Paid Verification To Facebook, Instagram

(Hypebot) — Meta’s Facebook and Instagram have announced that they are adding paid verifications similar to Twitter’s Blue checkmark. Adoption of Twitter Blue has been slow, but Meta’s offering has some benefits, like the promise of “increased visibility,” which may make it more attractive.

“This week, we’re starting to roll out Meta Verified – a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support,” Zuckerberg posted. “This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services.”

Beyond a verified badge, for $11.99 a month ($14.99 per month if purchased on mobile), Meta Verified promises dedicated customer support and exclusive stickers for Stories and Reels plus 100 free monthly stars. Stars are the digital currency used to tip creators on Facebook.

Verified Accounts Get Increased Visibility

The most useful Meta Verified perk for musicians and music marketers will likely be the promise of “increased visibility and reach with prominence in some areas of the platform – like search, comments, and recommendations.”

After last year’s algorithm changes decimated the effectiveness of Facebook and, to a lesser degree Instagram, in reaching fans, any leg up will be welcome.

An obstacle for some musicians is that at launch, businesses can’t yet apply to Meta Verified. So the type of account they created matters. You also can’t change your photo – or profile name, username, or birthday – without going through the verification process all over again.

But Facebook is already promising to add business accounts, and the other wrinkles will likely get ironed out.

Meta Verified launches in Australia and New Zealand this week and will arrive in more countries “soon.”

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.