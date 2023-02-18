Live Music Society Announces Applications Are Open for Music in Action (MiA) Grants

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – On Wednesday (February 15), the Live Music Society (LMS) announced they are now accepting applications for the 2023 Music in Action (MiA) grant program. The nonprofit foundation, which has distributed over $2.3 million in funding to small music clubs since 2020, aims to support venues in creating projects that connect diverse communities, improve the live music experience, and promote sustainability.

LMS Founder Pete Muller noted: “Small music clubs are wonderful places for aspiring musicians and music fans – and even before the pandemic, they often operated on slim margins. MiA grants were built to support projects and programs that venues may have wanted to launch but were hesitant to do so without the possibility of breaking even.” He added, “We hope MiA funding will not only help to relieve the economic pressures many venues are currently facing, but also enable them to pursue innovative programming ideas and bolster engagement with their audience.”

This year, eligible venues may request up to $50,000 in support and must meet specific criteria, including being based in the US, having a capacity of 50 to 300, presenting a minimum of 50 performances each year, being independently owned, and in operation on or before January 1, 2019.

“We believe that small music venues are integral to the cultural life of the communities they serve,” said Cat Henry, Executive Director of LMS. “Though these unique spaces are sometimes overlooked in the music industry, they remain essential to nurturing the careers of developing musicians, ensuring the economic vitality of local communities, and providing access to a creative culture that enriches our everyday lives.”

The deadline for grant applications is March 30, 2023, and grant recipients will be announced in July 2023. This year, LMS plans to award multiple grants at the highest level for the most creative ideas. To learn more about the 2023 Music in Action grants, visit LiveMusicSociety.