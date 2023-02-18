Womens Music Business Association Announces 2023 Officers and Board Members

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Nashville-based Women’s Music Business Association (WMBA) has announced its 2023 Board of Officers, Organizational Chairs, and Board of Directors.

Serving on the 2023 board are President Virginia P. Brick (SESAC), Vice President Aura Guadagno (Varnell Enterprises), Treasurer Taylor Baird (Wiles + Taylor & Co.), Secretary Alyssa Hoffman (Manager of Wayland), Events & Education Co-Chairs Libby Gardner (Academy of Country Music) and Megan Clemons (CSM Management), and Marketing & Membership Co-Chairs Mackenzie Adkins (Rhonda & Company) and Aya Robinson (Opry Entertainment Group).

The WMBA Board will be led by newly elected Chairwoman Amery Fridenstine (Above Board Consulting), along with brand new board members Sheree Spoltore (Global Songwriters Connection), Jensen Sussman (Sweet Talk Publicity), and Christy Walker-Watkins (The AristoMedia Group/AristoPR). Brandi Simms (MooTV, Moo Creative & The Steel Mill) will continue in an advisory role as Board of Directors Emeritus, and Lauren Spahn (Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley, & Norton LLP) will act as Legal Counsel.

“It is a privilege to follow in the footprints of those who served before me, and I admire the opportunity to lead this organization with a good balance of head and heart in 2023,” shares WMBA President Virginia Brick. “WMBA has built a culture of empowered women who choose to be bold and brilliant innovative leaders paving their own way in the music industry. My vision this year is to create safe spaces for our women to start conversations, migrate ideas, problem solve, impact through service projects, foster creative collaborations within our community of members and alumni while forging partnerships with other organizations and local businesses that align with WMBA’s mission. It’s going to be a fantastic year.”

The WMBA Class of 2023:

Nina Teapot Owens (The Teapot Legacy)

Jessica Hamorsky (Degy Entertainment)

Marisa Righi (Freeman)

Cait Murphy (TalkShop Live)

Ashlea Sexton (Concord)

Taylor Weatherby (The Recording Academy)

Madeline Hilliard (Grayscale Marketing)

Brianna Holko (Me Gusta Music)

Michaela Baker (AEG Presents)

Madison Policastri (Red Street Records)

Megan Osman (Rock Ridge Music)

Mariah Tobias (LBK Entertainment)

Emily Gene Baldridge (Peermusic)

Beka Bishop (B Street Management)

Megan Astri (The Country Music Hall of Fame)

Cambria Sojka (Red Street Records)

Shelby Rubin (Downtown Music Publishing)

Brenna Woods (Wasserman Music, LLC)

Robin Ruddy (Parlor Productions)

Andrea Castiano (Singer-Songwriter at Andrea Sings, LLC)

Erin Patterson (Day After Day Productions)