ONErpm Announces Erin Dunleavy as Head of Branding

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – On Friday (February 17) ONErpm announced Erin Dunleavy as Head of Branding. In this newly created role, ONErpm is now offering brand partnerships to its artists for the first time. Dunleavy will be based out of NYC and report to Jenna LoMonaco, Head of US Marketing.

Dunleavy started her career at Universal Music Group (UMG) as a college intern. She then moved to the Brand Partnerships department at Republic Records, where she worked with artists such as Ariana Grande, Jessie J and DNCE.

In 2016, Dunleavy joined the Island Records team in New York in a dual role, overseeing both Branding and Advertising. While there, she was a critical component in securing brand opportunities and played a key role in Marketing and Advertising campaigns for Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato, Bon Jovi, keshi, The Killers, Jessie Reyez, Sabrina Carpenter and more.

“We are thrilled to have Erin’s expertise in the Branding space,” LoMonaco said. “Her knowledge and passion for finding creative and out-of-the-box ways for artists and brands to partner is unmatched. We are dedicated to continuously finding opportunities for our artists to grow their audience in new ways, and this is just another way we plan to do so.”

ONErpm currently operates in 30 territories across the globe with a staff of over 470, making it one of the fastest-growing independent music companies worldwide.