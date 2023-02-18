Linda Yaccarino Named Group Chair at YMU & Dani Chavez Promoted to Sr. Marketing Manager at YMU Music US

NEW YORK / LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – UK Talent Management Company YMU announced the appointment of prominent media and advertising executive Linda Yaccarino to the role of Group Chair and YMU’s US Music division has named promoted Dani Chavez to Senior Marketing Manager.

Yaccarino will continue working in her current position as Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBCUniversal (NBCU) while taking on the role of Group Chair. She will work closely with YMU Group CEO, Mary Bekhait with a focus on boosting YMU’s presence in entertainment, music, sports, and other markets in global media.

Yaccarino is described by YMU as “one of the foremost visionaries in the media and advertising landscape”. She is a B&C’s Hall of Fame inductee, received the New York Women in Communications Matrix Award for Humanitarian Excellence, and the Distinguished Alumni Award from Penn State University.

Mary Bekhait, Group CEO, said: “I am delighted to announce Linda Yaccarino as Chair of YMU Group – I have been seeking the appointment of a Chair since her predecessor’s departure last year and wanted someone of exceptional caliber for the role.

“I knew instantly I had found that person when I met Linda. Her unparalleled influence, acumen, and reputation are renowned. I am incredibly excited about the work that we will do together to keep driving YMU forward as the leading, global business partner for premium talent. Linda’s appointment shows the scale of ambition for the Group – her value, knowledge, and expertise will enable us to deliver an even better service to our clients and turbocharge our international growth.”

Chavez, based in Los Angeles will continue to report to Suzann Brantner, Head of Marketing, YMU Music US and with individual artist managers throughout the company.

Chavez joined YMU in 2022 and has curated campaigns for over a dozen acts including South African artist Lloyiso, Yung Gravy, 3LAU, Chet Faker, and more.

Before joining YMU Chavez acted in the role of Head of Digital at Ultra Records – overseeing releases from SOFI TUKKER, NGHTMRE, Icona Pop, and more.

Chavez said: “At YMU I’ve been able to advocate for artists in a way I never have before. Helping them achieve their vision in everything they do – whether that’s merchandise designs, album rollouts, or brand partnerships – is my greatest joy. I’m excited to continue doing so and growing at the company.”

Brantner added: “I am thrilled to promote Dani to Senior Marketing Manager. She has shown exceptional marketing skills, creative acumen, and a deep understanding of artists’ needs. She is and will continue to be a valuable member of the executive marketing team.”

The company’s worldwide client list includes Steve Aoki, Simon Cowell, Paris Hilton, Emily Ratajkowski, 3LAU, ThankYouX, Tyler Adams, Ant & Dec, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Francis Bourgeois, Davina McCall, Clara Amfo, Dr Julie, Take That, and many others.

Besides offices in London and Manchester, YMU has US division offices in New York City, Washington, DC and Los Angeles.