Sting to Become a Fellow of the Ivors Academy

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Iconic singer/songwriter Sting is the latest songwriter to become an Ivors Academy Fellow, the highest honor given by the songwriting organization.

The Police founding member will receive the award at The Ivors on May 18 in London, becoming the 23rd Ivors Fellow the Academy has inducted in its 79-year history. The 2022 Ivors Academy Fellow award went to former Genesis member, Peter Gabriel.

In addition to Sting and Gabriel, other Fellow recipients are Paul McCartney, Kate Bush, Joan Armatrading, and more.

Sting has sold over 100 million albums throughout his career with The Police and as a solo artist, says MusicWeek.com. He has won seven Ivor Novellos including the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002.

Amazon Music is the new title sponsor of The Ivors for 2023. In celebration of Sting’s win, Amazon Music has shared an exclusive demo of Sting’s song, “If It’s Love,” from his latest LP, The Bridge.

“Of all the awards in the world of music, The Ivors are for me, the most prestigious,” said Sting. “Songwriting is a skilled craft and the Ivors are its guild. So, I am delighted and honored to be offered this Fellowship of the Academy, joining and acknowledging this extraordinary group of fellow songwriters, and all of those who went before us.”