Lainey Wilson Launches Emerging Artists Program Alongside Tractor Supply Company

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Tractor Supply Company announced Thursday (February 16) the launch of the company’s Emerging Artists Program in partnership with Opry Entertainment Group and country music artists Lainey Wilson, Ashley McBryde, Jimmie Allen, Dustin Lynch, and Kat & Alex. The program aims to discover and support emerging country artists who live and love what Tractor Supply calls “Life Out Here.” Wilson shared the news onstage Tuesday night (February 14) in celebration of her three-year Grand Ole Opry debut.

Through March 15, emerging artists can submit an original song inspired by the “Life Out Here” lifestyle to tractorsupply.com/emergingartists. Tractor Supply will name the final five emerging artists in May and pair each one with a mentor. Two-time Country Music Award (CMA) winner and Tractor Supply Brand Ambassador Wilson will develop and curate the program – joined by Allen, Lynch, McBryde, and Kat & Alex.

The five selected artists will travel to Nashville to collaborate with their mentors, record their songs at a studio, meet with industry executives, and open for Wilson at an exclusive event during country music’s biggest week in Nashville in June. The selected artists will also earn a spot on “Ole Red on the Rise Presented by Tractor Supply,” an Opry Entertainment Group series kicking off June 7 at Blake Shelton’s Ole Red on Broadway. Finally, each artist will have the opportunity to perform on the Grand Ole Opry stage and appear in an upcoming Circle Network 30-minute special set to premiere this fall.

“It really hits home that I get to help an aspiring artist through this program,” states Wilson. “I’m so excited to guide my mentee through this complex music industry as best I can, and I hope we get to build a relationship that lasts a long time. I always say I only take advice from people around me who are where I want to be, so I’m hopeful I can be that person for somebody else through Tractor Supply’s program.”

“Songwriting is what country music is all about. It’s amazing to see Tractor Supply shine a light on songs inspired by a lifestyle that we can all relate to no matter where we live,” shares McBryde. “Growing up in Arkansas and writing my first song at 12 years old, “Life Out Here” has its own meaning and ties to my story as an artist. I’m excited to be a part of this program and hear these songs inspired by Life Out Here.”

“Lainey is a good friend, and I’m excited to work with Tractor Supply and these incredible artists to help launch the careers of new country music talent,” adds Allen. “I truly believe in the impact this genre has on people’s lives. I know how being given a shot can change your life, and I hope we can do that for these new artists.”