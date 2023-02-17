P!NK Shares The Details For Her Trustfall Arena Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Singer, songwriter, and pop icon P!nk announced plans for a North American arena tour in support of her ninth studio album “Trustfall.”
“This might be the album I’m most proud of,” says P!NK. “Get in your coziest pair of sweats, grab yourself an hour of self-care, and start on track one. Two ingredients needed: tissues and dance shoes.”
The Live Nation-produced tour kicks off on October 12th at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, with additional shows scheduled through November 18th, when the tour wraps at the Amway Center in Orlando, Floriday.
Key shows include the Chase Center in San Francisco on October 14th; New York’s Madison Square Garden on November 4th, and Miami-Dade Arena on Novermber 14th.
GROUPLOVE + KidCutUp will provide support on all dates for the tour.
THE TRUSTFALL TOUR DATES (FALL 2023):
Thu Oct 12 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Sat Oct 14 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Tue Oct 17 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
Fri Oct 20 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Wed Oct 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Fri Oct 27 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Wed Nov 01 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Sat Nov 04 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Nov 07 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Wed Nov 08 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sat Nov 11 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Sun Nov 12 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Tue Nov 14 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Sat Nov 18 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center