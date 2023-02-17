P!NK Shares The Details For Her Trustfall Arena Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Singer, songwriter, and pop icon P!nk announced plans for a North American arena tour in support of her ninth studio album “Trustfall.”

“This might be the album I’m most proud of,” says P!NK. “Get in your coziest pair of sweats, grab yourself an hour of self-care, and start on track one. Two ingredients needed: tissues and dance shoes.”

The Live Nation-produced tour kicks off on October 12th at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, with additional shows scheduled through November 18th, when the tour wraps at the Amway Center in Orlando, Floriday.

Key shows include the Chase Center in San Francisco on October 14th; New York’s Madison Square Garden on November 4th, and Miami-Dade Arena on Novermber 14th.

GROUPLOVE + KidCutUp will provide support on all dates for the tour.

THE TRUSTFALL TOUR DATES (FALL 2023):

Thu Oct 12 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Sat Oct 14 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Tue Oct 17 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Fri Oct 20 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Wed Oct 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Oct 27 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Wed Nov 01 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat Nov 04 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Nov 07 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed Nov 08 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sat Nov 11 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sun Nov 12 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Tue Nov 14 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Nov 18 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center