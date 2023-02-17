Joel Zimmerman Joins Range Media As A Partner

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Music management company Range Media Partners announced that veteran music agent Joel Zimmerman has joined the company as a partner in their music division.

In his new role at Range, Zimmerman will continue to focus on artist representation and development, with an emphasis on long-term career strategy, creative development, cross-over positioning, branding, IP and global touring.

He will also contribute to the advancement of the company’s global music strategy, Range Media said.

Zimmerman, who spent more than a decade at WME, repped a roster of more than 100 acts artists, including high profile clients such as Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, 88rising, Steve Lacy, Avicii, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Psy, Kygo, Swedish House Mafia, and Deadmau5 among others.

He also helped to pioneer the concept of dedicated electronic music agencies when he founded Division One Talent in 2006, which was later acquired by WME.

“I’m most passionate when I have a vision for an artist’s career path or see where a new market can be created, while having the right set of resources to not only ideate but bring it all to fruition,” says Zimmerman. “I believe the best and most forward-thinking cultural platform for music talent is at Range. The team’s ability to mobilize with very high-level resources, combined with a truly amazing company culture, makes for the best breeding ground to turn the biggest dreams into reality. I am so excited to be building at Range and to make a positive impact on the continuously evolving industry.”

“Joel has consistently managed to cut through the noise – and competition – by landing clients lucrative touring, club and festival deals, as well as, crossing them into other entertainment arenas. The result of his groundbreaking work has created new pathways and platforms that break future stars and legitimize new music genres,” added Range Media Partners CEO, Peter Micelli. “We could not be more excited to welcome Joel to Range. He is the preeminent thought leader in the music industry and a true force of nature, with an inherent ability to identify talent and looming trends. We’re thrilled to add an executive and partner of his caliber to the company.”