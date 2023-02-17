Jamie Spinks Named Head Of A&R At Columbia

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Entertainment UK announced the promotion of longtime label executive Jamie Spinks to lead A&R at Columbia Records.

In his expanded role at Columbia, Spinks will oversee A&R strategy for the label and will also run the joint venture label Room Two, which will operate under Columbia Records as an artist development platform.

Spinks, who has spent more than a decade in the A&R world, joined Columbia in 2022 and signed 22-year-old recording artist Venbee, who’s single, ‘Messy In Heaven’, has spent 20 weeks in the charts and generated more than 110 million streams worldwide.

Before he joined Columbia, Spinks worked with artists such as Jax Jones, Raye, Celeste, and Ellie Goulding, among others.

“I’m incredibly proud to have been offered the opportunity to be Head of A&R at such a prestigious label. It comes with huge responsibility to maintain its legacy as one of the biggest UK record labels, and to emulate the global success of its current established roster, with new artists,“ Spinks said of his new role at Columbia.

“I’m hugely grateful for the support of Jason Iley and Dipesh, both of whom I have immense respect for. I’m excited to be working closely with Dipesh after years of admiring his A&R acumen from afar, and leading the Columbia A&R team, which is filled with a mixture of valuable experience and talent,” he added.