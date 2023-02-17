Warner Chappell Music Korea Signs A Global Publishing Deal With MZMC Inc. Korea Co., Ltd.

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Chappell Music Korea, the regional office for Warner’s Music Publishing division, announced the formation of a worldwide publishing deal with the noted K-Pop music production company MZMC Inc. Korea Co., Ltd.

Under the terms of the deal, Warner Chappell will oversee global publishing administration rights to MZM’s entire catalog, including hits such as ‘Fine’ by Taeyeon; ‘Ko Ko Bop’, ‘Love Shot’, and ‘Tempo’ by EXO; RBB (Really Bad Boy)’ by Red Velvet, as well as ‘We Go Up’

As one of the leading K-pop publishers and production companies in South Korea, MZM, founded by Paul Thomson, represents a roster of more than 20 songwriters and a catalog of more than 250 hits.

Originally from California, Thompson was the only non-Korean to be signed as an in-house songwriter by JYP Entertainment and collaborated with SM Entertainment before he launched MARZ Music Group, which became the first production company run by a non-Korean to be signed to Lee Soo Man’s publishing house, EKKO Music Rights.

Thompson founded MZMC Inc. Korea Co., Ltd. in 2019 and recently expanded the venture with the addition of an artist management division. The company currently has a new female K-pop idol group in development.

“MZMC Inc Korea Co., Ltd. has a strong brand and has signed and developed some of the best songwriters in the region. We couldn’t be more delighted to partner with Paul and his team to enhance their efforts, and help introduce their brilliant songwriters to new audiences around the world,” said Brian Jenkins, Vice President of Business Development, Asia Pacific for Warner Chappell Music.

“This partnership represents another important step in Warner Chappell Music’s ongoing effort to strengthen and expand our position as a leader in K-pop music. We are delighted to join forces with MZMC Inc Korea Co., Ltd. and look forward to bringing more K-pop music to an ever-wider audience, maximizing opportunities for their incredible work on a global scale,” added CJ Kim.