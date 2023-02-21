Jully Black Alters The Canadian National Anthem To Pay Respect To Indigenous Canadians

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian recording artist, fashion model and television personality Jully Black turned heads while performing her nation’s national anthem during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night in Salt Lake City.

During her performance, Black altered the anthem in a bid to raise awareness about the role and history of indigenous people in her native Canada.

The change was minor but profound, with Black shifting the opening lyrics of the anthem from “O, Canada, our home and native land” to “O Canada, our home on native land.”

The Juno Award winning Black rose to prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s, propelled by hits such as “Rally’n” and “Seven Day Fool” as well as through collabs with artists such as Nas and Destiny’s Child.