Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, Shania Twain And More Announced For The RBC Bluesfest 2023

OTTAWA, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for Canada’s RBC Bluesfest revealed the lineup for the 2023 edition of the popular music festival, led by headliners such as Shania Twain, Weezer, Foo Fighters, and Mumford & Sons.

“As usual, the ‘fest will present a who’s who of internationally recognized artists, including Mumford & Sons, Shania Twain, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Declan McKenna, Thundercat, Fleet Foxes, and The Smile, along with a hundred other international and local acts,” says the festival’s executive and artistic director Mark Monahan.

“This program will show ‘fest fans that we’re back in a big way for 2023!” Monahan added.

The festival is scheduled to return to Ottawa’s LeBreton Flats this year across two extended weekends, with the first taking place from Thursday, July 6 to Sunday, July 9 and the second taking place from Wednesday, July 12 to Sunday, July 16.

Other artists announced for 2023 include Death Cab for Cutie, Charlotte Cardin, Pitbull, Billy Talent, Tank & The Bangas, Tegan & Sara, Ludacris, Southern Avenue, and Orville Peck, among numerous others.

Tickets for the RBC Bluesfest 2023 go on sale Thursday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m.