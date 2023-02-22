Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Breaking News Festival News Industry News
Bluesfest

Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, Shania Twain And More Announced For The RBC Bluesfest 2023

Staff Writer  Contact MePosted on
1 0

OTTAWA, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for Canada’s RBC Bluesfest revealed the lineup for the 2023 edition of the popular music festival, led by headliners such as Shania Twain, Weezer, Foo Fighters, and Mumford & Sons.

“As usual, the ‘fest will present a who’s who of internationally recognized artists, including Mumford & Sons, Shania Twain, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Declan McKenna, Thundercat, Fleet Foxes, and The Smile, along with a hundred other international and local acts,” says the festival’s executive and artistic director Mark Monahan.

“This program will show ‘fest fans that we’re back in a big way for 2023!” Monahan added.

The festival is scheduled to return to Ottawa’s LeBreton Flats this year across two extended weekends, with the first taking place from Thursday, July 6 to Sunday, July 9 and the second taking place from Wednesday, July 12 to Sunday, July 16.

Other artists announced for 2023 include Death Cab for Cutie, Charlotte Cardin, Pitbull, Billy Talent, Tank & The Bangas, Tegan & Sara, Ludacris, Southern Avenue, and Orville Peck, among numerous others.

Tickets for the RBC Bluesfest 2023 go on sale Thursday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m.

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now