ASM Global To Manage A New 7,500-Cap Venue In Fishers, Indiana

FISHERS, Indiana (CelebrityAccess) — The City of Fishers, Indiana has partnered with ASM Global to provide both pre-opening and management services for the city’s new $170 million sports and entertainment, which is in the planning phase but expected to open at the end of the year.

When it opens, the 7,500-capacity arena will serve as home to the East Coast Hockey League team, the Indy Fuel, and will host concerts, live entertainment and private events.

Work on the venue is expected to begin in March 2023 and the arena is expected to open in December 2023.

The arena will anchor the adjacent $550 million mixed use development called the Fishers District. The district is part of $1.1 billion in economic and entertainment investments announced in September—the largest single-day announcement in Fishers’ history.

“This selection was the perfect choice that recognizes ASM Global’s expertise in world-class venues like the Fishers Event Center. Their experience integrating that expertise with world-class, mixed-use projects is unparalleled. We have no doubt that their prowess in booking, fan experience, artist comfort and technological innovations will elevate our new venue and place it in the upper echelon of guest experiences beyond expectations,” said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness.

“ASM Global believes in the Fishers market and its tremendous potential. We plan to bring our global scale and best-in-class local operational execution to create value and drive profitability. That’s what we do. We don’t doubt that in short order this will be recognized as one of the top sports and entertainment districts in the U.S,” added ASM Global Chief Executive Ron Bension.