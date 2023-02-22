AEG Presents Debra Rathwell To Keynote The Live Touring Summit At This Year’s Canadian Music Week Conference

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Debra Rathwell, the Executive Vice President of Global Touring and Talent at AEG Presents has been announced as the keynote presenter for the in person return of the annual Live Touring Summit, which takes place as part of the Canadian Music Week Conference.

During her keynote, Rathwell will share stories and experience from her extensive career, working alongside artists such as Carrie Underwood, John Mellencamp, and her role in the highest grossing tour of all time: the Elton John Farewell Tour.

A native of Canada, Rathwell has become one of the most respected figures in the modern live touring industry and was inducted into the Canadian Music & Broadcast Industry Hall of Fame in 2020 and named Executive of the Week by Billboard in February 2023.

Other programming for the 2023 edition of the Live Touring Summit includes a roundtable discussion with: Erin Benjamin, CEO of the Canadian Live Music Association, the voice of Canada’s live music industry; Stephen Parker, Executive Director of NIVA, the National Independent Venue Association which nurtures the ecosystem of independent venues and promoters throughout the United States; and Jon Collins, CEO of LIVE (Live Music Industry Venues & Entertainment), the voice of the UK’s live music and entertainment business.

Now in its tenth year, the annual Canadian Live Music Industry Awards will also return on June 9th, honoring the contributions of those who bring Canada’s live music sector to life with award presentations and performances.

The CMW Conference will also include the CMW Music Summit Conference June 8-10, and Radiodays North America June 8-9, at the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto.

Registration is open now at cmw.net/conference/online-registration.