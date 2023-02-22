Robin Godfrey-Cass Joins Primary Wave To Acquire New Catalog

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Primary Wave Music announced the addition of veteran label executive Robin Godfrey-Cass to their team in the UK.

In his new role at Primary Wave, Godfrey-Cass will continue to be based in the U.K., where he will focus on securing catalog acquisitions by notable songwriters for the music publisher.

“Larry (Mestel) and his team have created a formidable Publishing/ Rights Company over the years. I am honored and thrilled to lead the charge in the UK. Especially right now when the company offers so many options to rights holders and executes across all mediums. I would like to thank Larry and his Executive Team for giving me this mandate,” Godfrey-Cass stated.

With a career that spans four decades, Godfrey-Cass served as Warner/Chappell Music UK’s Managing Director and oversaw the signings of Eric Clapton, Michael Bolton, Howard Jones, Whitesnake, Bush and Radiohead, among many others.

In 1990, he was promoted to Senior Vice President (Europe) and took on responsibility for coordinating European Acquisitions for Warner/Chappell.

In 2004, he launched his own company, Crosstown Songs and acquired catalogs from artists such as Deston, Murlyn, John Reid, Palan, Neil Thrasher and many others.

His other ventures include Perfect Storm, which he sold to Reservoir Publishing following successes with “Stronger” performed by Kelly Clarkson and global No.1 hits by DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber, and Kygo featuring Selena Gomez.

More recently, he led Round Hill Carlin’s UK operation, as Managing Director and was on the Senior Management Team of Round Hill Music US.