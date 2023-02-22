When We Were Young Adds A Second Day

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation announced an expansion of their nostalgia-heavy When We Were Young Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds with a second day.

Set for Sunday, October 2nd, the festival will feature the same lineup of pop-punk bands, including headliners Blink-182, featuring reunited original members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker, and Green Day.

Artists announced for When We Were Young 2023 also include 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low, Yellowcard, Rise Against, Sum 41, Pierce the Veil, Gym Class Heroes, Michelle Branch, Thrice, Rise Against, Simple Plan, New Found Glory and many more.

Layaway plans start at $19.99 down. GA tickets start at $279.99, GA+ tickets start at $439.99 and VIP tickets start at $539.99. VIP cabanas will also be available to purchase for guests 21 years of age and older.

Tickets for the festival go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 24 at 3 PM PST.