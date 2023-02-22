Marcus Wise Named CEO of Wise Music Group Europe

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Wise Music Group has appointed Marcus Wise as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the European region of the indie business.

He will lead the group’s music publishing and record company interests across the continent with immediate effect. Previously global head of media, overseeing Wise Music Creative’s departments around the world, Wise will continue to be based in London in his new role.

Dave Holley moves to the new role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Wise Music Group, also based in London.

“It is both an honour and a privilege to take over the reins of my family’s European business,” said Marcus Wise. “I look forward to supporting our historic publishing houses by increasing our core activities in sync and classical music. I’m also particularly pleased to be working with our world-class publishing team to grow our multi-genre catalogue globally and build on our reputation for collaboration and creativity.”

Holley said: “Marcus and I have worked closely together for some years. I look forward to supporting him in the growth of our European business, as well as driving increased revenues for the wider group, particularly in the digital space.”

This year Wise Music Group is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The group owns or controls nearly half a million copyrights, including the world’s largest independent holding of historic and contemporary classical music.

Wise Musc also represents nearly 100 of today’s most successful living composers and songwriters working in classical music, opera, ballet, pop, film, television and advertising.

Represented composers include Hania Rani, Ludovico Einaudi, Philip Glass, Joby Talbot, Igor Stravinsky, Francis Poulenc, Olivier Messiaen, Jean Sibelius, Hans Abrahamsen, Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Missy Mazzoli, Kaija Saariaho, Samuel Barber and Tan Dun.