Veteran Music Publicists Luke Burland & Bobbie Gale Launch New PR Firm – 2b Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Luke Burland and Bobbie Gale have joined forces to launch 2b Entertainment. The Los Angeles company will tap into more than 30 years of PR and media experience working with music companies, brands, and artists.

Both previously worked in Senior Media Relations positions at Warner Bros. Records (now known as Warner Records). Burland was most recently at BB Gun Press; Gale at her own company, MixedMediaWorks.

Said Gale, “MixedMediaWorks was founded on the principle that we only work on projects we believe in so we can remain completely dedicated to the select group of clients we take on. We’re excited to be working with Luke and her team, as they share our values: honesty, loyalty, hard work, open and constant communication, and being the best partners to our clients.”

Burland added, “Our plan is simple: Keep working with clients we love, deliver incredible results, and have some fun along the way.”

2b Entertainment’s roster includes Danny Elfman, Josh Groban, Julian Casablancas, Meghan Trainor, and Shania Twain, along with corporate accounts like CITI, +1 Records, Laylo, Dad Grass, Muserk, and Cosm.

“Relentless commitment, great relationships, creativity, and no bullshit,” boasts a press release announcing the new company.