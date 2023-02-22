Del-Vikings Vocalist Chuck Jackson Dead at 85

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) – Chuck Jackson, former vocalist for The Del-Vikings and singer of Burt Bacharach and Bob Hilliard’s “Any Day Now,” passed away February 16 in Atlanta. He was 85. The news of his passing was confirmed by Ady Croasdell of Ace Records, a UK label that had been reissuing his recordings. The cause of death has not been released.

Jackson was born in South Carolina in 1937 but grew up in Pittsburgh where he began his singing career in the church. He joined The Del-Vikings in 1957 but broke up three years later. He was then discovered by Luther Dixon while opening for Jackie Wilson at the Apollo Theater in New York.

Dionne Warwick, who was a friend and collaborator of Jackson’s, released a statement upon news of his death.

“Another heartache has come my way. Chuck Jackson has made his transition. He was my label mate on Scepter Records and was like a big brother to me,” Warwick said in a statement shared with Billboard. “I’ll truly miss his daily calls checking on me and his wonderful voice. Rest in heavenly peace my dear friend.”

In 2015 Jackson was inducted into the R&B Hall of Fame and the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. RIP