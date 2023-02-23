The Victoria & Albert Musuem Acquires A Major Trove Of David Bowie Artifacts

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The Victoria and Albert Museum in London has acquired a major repository material from the career of the iconic rock artist David Bowie.

The collection, which encompasses more than 80,000 artifacts, spans more than five decades and is drawn from every phase of Bowie’s career, touching on live music, art, fashion, film, and beyond.

The archive includes handwritten lyrics, letters, sheet music, original costumes, fashion, photography, film, music videos, set designs, Bowie’s own instruments, album artwork and awards as well as handwritten notes and unrealized projects which have never been seen by the public before

Highlights include stage costumes such as Bowie’s breakthrough Ziggy Stardust ensembles designed by Freddie Burretti (1972), Kansai Yamamoto’s flamboyant creations for the Aladdin Sane tour (1973) and the Union Jack coat designed by Bowie and Alexander McQueen for the Earthling album cover (1997).

Starting in 2025, the collection will will be made available to the public through the creation of The David Bowie Centre for the Study of Performing Arts at V&A East Storehouse, in Stratford’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

“David Bowie was one of the greatest musicians and performers of all time. The V&A is thrilled to become custodians of his incredible archive, and to be able to open it up for the public. Bowie’s radical innovations across music, theatre, film, fashion, and style – from Berlin to Tokyo to London – continue to influence design and visual culture and inspire creatives from Janelle Monáe to Lady Gaga to Tilda Swinton and Raf Simons,” stated Dr Tristram Hunt, Director of the V&A.

“Our new collections center, V&A East Storehouse, is the ideal place to put Bowie’s work in dialogue with the V&A’s collection spanning 5,000 years of art, design, and performance. My deepest thanks go to the David Bowie Estate, Blavatnik Family Foundation and Warner Music Group for helping make this a reality and for providing a new sourcebook for the Bowies of tomorrow,” Dr. Hunt continued.

“As the stewards of David Bowie’s extraordinary music catalogue, we’re delighted to expand our relationship with his estate through this partnership with the V&A. This archive promises to be an unparalleled display of individual artistic brilliance, invention, and transformation. Bowie’s influence only grows in stature over time, and this will be an enduring celebration of his profound legacy,” added Max Lousada, CEO, Recorded Music, Warner Music Group.