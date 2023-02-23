Concord Announces A Dozen Senior Promotions Across The Company’s Divisions

(CelebrityAccess) — Independent record label and music publisher Concord announced the promotion of twelve team members to the senior roles of Vice President and Senior Vice President.

The promotions, which occurred in divisions across the company, included team members working in A&R, sync, music publishing, marketing, corporate communications, digital rights management, and more.

“Concord is on a clear path of global expansion, providing rapid growth and exposure for the artists we represent. The Concord staff who earned these promotions work tirelessly every day to facilitate that growth,” said Concord CEO Scott Pascucci.

“We are all incredibly lucky to work alongside such ardent and dedicated professionals. The demand for passionate, high-quality leadership in the music industry has never been more obvious and this cohort exemplifies that. Congratulations on the well-deserved promotions,” added Concord’s President Bob Valentine.

Promoted team members include:

Carol Boldish to VP, Production, Concord Label Group – Nashville

Tom Frank to VP, Sync Marketing, Concord Label Group – London

David Geer to VP, Music & Publications, Concord Theatricals – New York

Shane Guitar to VP Operations, Fearless Records – Los Angeles

Randy Linsey to VP, International Marketing & Sales, Craft Recordings – Los Angeles

Clare Maxwell to VP, Marketing, Concord Label Group – London

Elysha Miracle to SVP, Rights Data Management – Nashville

Meredith O’Leary to Vice President, Sync Marketing, Concord Label Group – New York

Gary Paczosa to SVP, A&R, Rounder Records – Nashville

Stephen Phillips to VP, Sync, Concord Music Publishing – London

Kelly Voigt to SVP, Corporate Communications – Nashville

Marty Willard to SVP, Business & Legal Affairs – Remote