Concord Announces A Dozen Senior Promotions Across The Company’s Divisions

(CelebrityAccess) — Independent record label and music publisher Concord announced the promotion of twelve team members to the senior roles of Vice President and Senior Vice President.
The promotions, which occurred in divisions across the company, included team members working in A&R, sync, music publishing, marketing, corporate communications, digital rights management, and more.
“Concord is on a clear path of global expansion, providing rapid growth and exposure for the artists we represent. The Concord staff who earned these promotions work tirelessly every day to facilitate that growth,” said Concord CEO Scott Pascucci.
“We are all incredibly lucky to work alongside such ardent and dedicated professionals. The demand for passionate, high-quality leadership in the music industry has never been more obvious and this cohort exemplifies that. Congratulations on the well-deserved promotions,” added Concord’s President Bob Valentine.
Promoted team members include:
Carol Boldish to VP, Production, Concord Label Group – Nashville
Tom Frank to VP, Sync Marketing, Concord Label Group – London
David Geer to VP, Music & Publications, Concord Theatricals – New York
Shane Guitar to VP Operations, Fearless Records – Los Angeles
Randy Linsey to VP, International Marketing & Sales, Craft Recordings – Los Angeles
Clare Maxwell to VP, Marketing, Concord Label Group – London
Elysha Miracle to SVP, Rights Data Management – Nashville
Meredith O’Leary to Vice President, Sync Marketing, Concord Label Group – New York
Gary Paczosa to SVP, A&R, Rounder Records – Nashville
Stephen Phillips to VP, Sync, Concord Music Publishing – London
Kelly Voigt to SVP, Corporate Communications – Nashville
Marty Willard to SVP, Business & Legal Affairs – Remote