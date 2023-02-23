Cathy Bauer Named Head Of Physical Sales & Marketing At ADA

(CelebrityAccess) — ADA, WMG’s independent artist and label services division, announced the hire of music industry veteran Cathy Bauer to the senior role of Head of Physical Sales & Marketing.

In the newly created position, Bauer will lead ADA’s global physical sales and marketing division with a mandate to help label partners expand their business and foster efficiency in ADA’s own operation.

She will also seek to identify opportunities for direct-to-consumer opportunities for ADA’s partners and she will collaborate with WMG’s artist services division, WMX.

In her new role, Bauer will report to ADA Worldwide’s President, Cat Kreidich.

“With this move, we’re doubling down on our efforts to get physical product from independent artists to fans in an efficient and plentiful way. And when we say physical product, it’s not just CDs or vinyl – it’s anything tangible that strengthens the artist-to-fan connection. The possibilities are endless, and Cathy will play a huge role in helping us innovate, building out what our future in the direct-to-consumer space looks like. Her wide-ranging experience makes her the perfect fit for the role, and our entire leadership team looks forward to collaborating with her,” Kreidich said.

“ADA is heading in a really exciting direction – Cat has managed to stay true to the independent-minded values the company was founded on, while finding ways to strategically evolve to better serve artists and partners. I’m honored to be joining the ranks and contributing to the next chapter of ADA’s story. And, as always, I look forward to advocating for and uplifting our incredible indie music community,” Bauer added.

Before joining ADA, Bauer spent nearly five years as Vice President of Sales & Marketing at ABKCO Music & Records. She also led Domestic Sales & Marketing at the independent distributor, Secretly Distribution, and served as General Manager for independent label Daptone Records.

Bauer was elected to the Board of Directors for A2IM and served from 2012 to 2015. She holds a BA from San Francisco State University.