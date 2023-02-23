Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

R. Kelly

R. Kelly Sentenced To 20 More Years Following Child Pornography Conviction

R. Kelly (Shutterstock)
CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Disgraced R&B icon R. Kelly was sentenced to an additional 20 years in prison on Thursday, following his conviction late last year on charges of child pornography and enticement of a minor.

The additional sentence only compounds Kelly’s legal woes as he is already serving a 30-year sentence on one count of racketeering and 8 counts of violating the Mann Act, which prohibits interstate sex trafficking.

In Kelly’s sentencing on Thursday, US District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber said that 19 of the 20 additional years would be served concurrently with Kelly’s previous sentence and one year would be served consecutively after his 30 year sentence is completed.

Thursday’s sentencing follows Kelly’s conviction in September on three counts of child pornography and three counts of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.

A motion for a new trial was denied last week.

