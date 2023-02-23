Rihanna To Perform At The 2023 Oscar Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — After wowing fans with her performance at Super Bowl LVII earlier this month, Rihanna has been announced as a performer at the 95th Academy Awards next month.

On Thursday, the Academy revealed that Rihanna is lined up to perform the Oscar-nominated song “Lift Me Up” from the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe epic “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The track features music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson and lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler, and has been nominated for Original Song, Rihanna’s first-ever Oscar nod.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on ABC and in more than 200 territories internationally on March 12, 2023.

Additional performances will be announced in the coming weeks before the show takes place.