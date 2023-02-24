Birmingham’s Saturn Acquired By tvg hospitality

BIRMINGHAM, AL (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management company tvg hospitality announced the acquisition of Saturn, a live concert venue in Birmingham.

Located in downtown Birmingham, the 500-capacity venue hosts a busy concert schedule with upcoming performances by artists such as OS Mutantes, Adam Melchor, Wilder Adkins, and comedian Joel Zimmer, among others.

As part of the deal, Saturn’s founder Brian Teasley will join TVG as Senior Operations Manager for TVG’s Huntsville Theater Group.

“It has never been lost on me that we are ambassadors for the communities in which we exist and we are here to enrich the lives of the people who come into our spaces. Our mission at Saturn has always been to bring artists and patrons together in the best environment possible and I am incredibly excited to go even further on this journey with the HVG team,” Teasley told IQ Magazine.

The acquisition of the Saturn is the latest in a string of US venue purchases for TEG and follows the acquisition of Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater last May and revived plans for the Meridian Arts Club, a 350-capacity concert venue in the works for Huntsville that’s scheduled to open in the Spring of 2023.