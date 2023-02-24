Jonas Brothers Announce Five Night Limited Engagement in New York City

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Global pop superstars Jonas Brothers announced today (February 24) a five-show, limited engagement at the Marquis Theatre in NYC from March 14 – March 18.

On each night, the band will focus on one of their albums, in order of release, beginning with Jonas Brothers (2017), in addition to other hits from their career and the first single, “Wings” off their upcoming album, The Album. The final show will treat fans to the first-ever live performance of The Album in its entirety, executive produced by Jon Bellion [Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Halsey], it’s set for release on May 12.

Fans can register for the Verified Fan Onsale starting now until Sunday (February 26). The Verified Fan Onsale is the only way for fans to access tickets for the intimate shows. Fans who are selected will receive an access code and be able to access the tickets starting March 1.