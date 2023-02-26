Katy Perry & Luke Bryan Add 2023 Dates To Their Exclusive Residencies at Resorts World Theatre

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Global pop star Katy Perry and Country music star Luke Bryan have announced the addition of new 2023 dates to their Las Vegas residencies: Katy Perry: PLAY and Luke Bryan: VEGAS at Resorts World Theatre.

Tickets for both headlining engagements went on sale to the public on February 17. The announcement follows the smash success of each headliner’s first year of shows that have welcomed hundreds of thousands of fans and sold-out crowds.

The new 2023 dates mark the continuation of Perry’s residency which first debuted at Resorts World Theatre in December 2021. The top-level execution of the state-of-the-art engagement hasn’t gone unnoticed, as Katy Perry: PLAY has recently been nominated for a 2023 iHeartRadio Music Award for “Best Residency;” winners will be announced on March 27, 2023.

May 2023: 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 24, 27, 28

July 2023: 28, 29

August 2023: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12

Previously announced dates that are currently on sale include:

February 2023: 15, 17, 18, 22, 24, 25

March 2023: 3, 4

April 2023: 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15

Since opening at Resorts World Theatre in February 2022, Luke Bryan: VEGAS has been praised by fans and media critics alike. Each performance features only-in-Las Vegas production elements, including a shifting stage that seamlessly lifts the country superstar and his band to the rhythms of his hit songs as well as a catwalk that descends from the ceiling and elevates Bryan to eye-level with audience members in the mezzanine.

August 2023: 30

September 2023: 2, 3, 6, 8, 9

Previously announced dates that are currently on sale include:

March 2023: 22, 24, 25, 29, 31

April 2023: 1

The 5,000-capacity Resorts World Theatre, operated by Concerts West/AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm.