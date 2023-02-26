Boulder’s Fox Theatre Concert Advertised as ‘Nelly’ Actually Features DJ NEŁŁY

BOULDER (CelebrityAccess) – z2 Entertainment is claiming a computer error is to blame for advertising a March 10 benefit show at Boulder’s Fox Theatre, which will feature local DJ NEŁŁY – but has been advertised as a concert by the rapper Nelly.

The show will feature a University of Colorado (CU) student indie band, Santa Ana Rodeo and a CU student DJ, who goes by the name DJ NEŁŁY. The show is a charity concert benefitting Ability Experience.

Online ticketing websites were even fooled as many showed a photo of St. Louis-born rapper Nelly alongside the March 10 date. Even the rapper’s own website featured the Boulder show.

Drummer for the band Santa Ana Rodeo, Oskar Pedersen told 9News, “When we had just announced the show and there were very few tickets left, we assumed something might be wrong.”

DJ NEŁŁY (with the two slashes through the LL’s in the name) is actually Matthew Nelson, a CU sophomore. Nelson told 9News that his friends have always joked about his name being similar to the rapper but he’s never seen this serious of a mix-up.

Nelson and Santa Ana Rodeo reached out to the rapper’s management advising them of the error and by mid-morning the same day, the show was removed from Nelly’s official website.

Z2 Entertainment, which operates the Fox Theatre, issued this statement:

Z2 Entertainment apologizes for any confusion surrounding the upcoming March 10 show at the Fox Theatre with local Boulder DJ “NEŁŁY”… not the esteemed rapper. Given the Eastern European Ł in the local DJ name, internet bots via event aggregator, Bandsintown, confused the spellings.

Bandsintown tells CelebrityAccess that they did not get the listing from a bot, but rather from an official feed provided by AEG’s AXS ticketing platform which is selling (not reselling) tickets for the show.

As of Friday, the AXS listing did not include either the Eastern European Ł or the word “DJ” in the listing. (see picture) However, the listing has since been changed.

In light of the confusion, Z2 emailed ticket holders with the clarification as well as information on how to request refunds if they had mistakenly purchased tickets.