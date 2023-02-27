Old Crow Medicine Show Announces New Year Eve Shows at Ryman Auditorium

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Two-time Grammy-winning band Old Crow Medicine Show is once again set to ring in the New Year at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium, performing December 30 & 31. Tickets for these two shows are available for purchase now at Ryman.com and start at $59.50.

Grand Ole Opry members since 2013 and known for their RIAA Double-Platinum hit “Wagon Wheel,” Old Crow Medicine Show have headlined Ryman more than 20 times and released Live at the Ryman in 2019, a compilation of songs performed at the historic venue between 2013 and 2019.

Last year, Old Crow Medicine Show released their critically acclaimed seventh studio album Paint This Town, which hit No. 1 on the Americana Radio Albums Chart, earning the band’s 10th career No. 1.

The band’s standing New Year’s Eve tradition marks their 16th year of celebrating the holiday at the “Mother Church.”