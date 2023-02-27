Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Patricia Heaton – “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “The Middle” & Director/Husband David Hunt – “Versailles.”

Patricia Heaton & David Hunt
Paul Mecurio
7 0

Patricia and David talk about their new film, the off-beat comedy “Unexpected.”  They share secrets in a very cool, funny look at how a film is adapted from a book, why initially the script based on the book wasn’t working, how they worked on set together as collaborators AND husband and wife without killing each other. Patricia shares stories about working on 2 of the biggest sit-coms in TV history, how she grew as an actor from those jobs and how she grew to become a producer of TV and film.

