Laibach’s Ukraine Benefit Concert Canceled Over The Band’s Comments About The War

KYIV, Ukraine (CelebrityAccess) — A concert by the Slovenian band Laibach set for Ukraine in March has been canceled over statements by the band that suggested that Ukraine was engaged in a proxy war on behalf of western allies.

The band, which is known for their use of totalitarian symbols and military imagery, were slated to perform at Bel Etage Music Hall in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv on March 31st.

The show was to serve as a benefit concert, but Laibach did not reveal which organization money raised from the show would go to support before the show was canceled.

A spokesperson for the venue shared a statement on the cancellation via social media: The theme with the announced concert of the Slovenian band Kyiv at Laibach has caused a lot of controversy in the Facebook community over the band’s views on the causes of our war. While the team showed support for Ukraine and Ukrainians and condemned the Russian regime, a large part of the audience was categorically against Laibach’s visit. In order not to divide Ukrainians into different camps, and to remove the cause of discord, we decided to cancel the Laibach band concert in Bel Etage.’

The outcry in Ukraine follows statements from the band to The Guardian, which called the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a “cynical proxy war for the geostrategic interests.”

Following the show’s cancellation, Laibach responded via social media, underscoring their support for Ukraine.

“Some of our statements, which may not have been in line with your thinking, were never intended to hurt you in any way or to diminish the importance of your righteous struggle. From the first days of Russian aggression against Ukraine, we took an unequivocal position and repeated that there is no place for war in modern society. Geopolitical issues cannot be solved by armed attack and political incitement. We also immediately canceled all planned performances in Russia and condemned Russian aggression in this war in all interviews.” (translated from Slovak)