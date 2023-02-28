Argentinian Rapper Duki Announces His First North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Argentinian singer, rapper, and recording artist Duki announced plans for his first U.S. tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the brief run kicks off at the Palladium Times Square in Manhattan on May 17th with additional shows scheduled in Miami, Chicago, and Los Angeles before the tour wraps at the House of Blues in San Diego on May 29th.

Duki is currently on the road in Spain, an recently performed in front of 30,000 fans at the Wizink Center in Madrid with additional shows set for Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona.

His recently released “Si Me Sobrara El Tiempo” topped charts when it debuted earlier this year and follows up on the success of his 2022 album Temporada de Reggaeton 2, which included collaborations with Mora, De La Ghetto, Quevedo, and Emilia.

U.S. TOUR DATES:

May 17-New York, NY-Palladium Times Square

May 19-Miami, FL-Oasis Wynwood

May 25-Chicago, IL-House of Blues

May 28-Los Angeles, CA-The Wiltern

May 29-San Diego, CA-House of Blues