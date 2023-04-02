Maryland’s Bowie State University Names Theatre After Icon Dionne Warwick

BOWIE, MD (CelebrityAccess) – On Saturday (April 1), Bowie State University in Maryland honored the Grammy Award-winning artist Dionne Warwick by renaming its main stage theater at the university’s Fine and Performing Arts Center to The Dionne Warwick Theater. In addition, the school commissioned an art exhibit in her honor.

WUSA 9 sat down with Warwick, whose career spans 60 years, to talk about the honor leading up to Saturday’s ceremony. “Exciting, truly exciting at the point of almost overwhelming to think that a university decided the performing arts center would bear my name,” Warwick said. “It’s like, really knowing that these edifices will be around for the rest of my life and yours and a few other people that still don’t know. It’s quite something. It really is.

“Bowie College, you know, the university is one of the few left of our Black colleges and deserves to be recognized.”

Warwick was in attendance on Saturday, along with BeBe Winans, who had an impromptu performance of “Amazing Grace.” In addition, actor Tom Selleck and sisters Phylicia Rashad (The Cosby Show) and Debbie Allen (Fame, Grey’s Anatomy) honored the singer via video messages.

Bowie State is the oldest historically black college or university (HBCU) in the state of Maryland.

