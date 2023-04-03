Peru Withdraws As The Host of FIFA’s 3U-17 World Cup 2023

ZURICH, Switzerland (CelebrityAccess) — FIFA announced that a second nation has been dropped from hosting a major World Cup event, with Peru withdrawing from plans to host the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023.

According to FIFA, Peru’s decision to withdraw from its plans to host the event follows extensive discussions between FIFA and the Peruvian Football Federation which determined that Peru would be unable to secure necessary funding for the event.

“Despite a very positive working relationship between FIFA and the FPF, it has been determined that there is now not sufficient time to secure the required investment and complete the necessary work with the Peruvian government ahead of the tournament start date.”

According to FIFA, the tournament remains scheduled for November 10 – December 2, 2023, but a new host nation will be announced in the coming weeks.

Peru is the second host for World Cup 2023 events to be dropped. Indonesia was removed as the host of the Under-20 World Cup in May after the governor of Bali refused to host Israel’s team.